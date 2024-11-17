Vancouver Canucks give Elias Pettersson a shot... no, the other one!

According to the NHL Media site, the Vancouver Canucks have called up defenseman Elias Pettersson from the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL). Not to be confused with Elias Pettersson. In a corresponding transaction, defenseman Derek Forbort has been placed on injured reserve.

Forbort, 32, has not played for the Canucks since a Nov. 2 road matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Assuming he was retroactively placed on injured reserve, Forbort can return to the lineup as soon as he is ready, since he has already missed seven days of action.

Pettersson, 20, is very intriguing. A 2022 third-round pick, 80th overall, Pettersson is currently in the midst of his first full season playing North American hockey. Pettersson played eight games for Abbotsford last season, recording two assists. The 20-year-old has played 15 more AHL games this year, picking up another four assists.

How Elias Pettersson affects Canucks defense

Now that Pettersson has made a quick leap to the NHL, will he play? If he does play, what will he bring to the Canucks that they do not already have?

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Pettersson brings the Canucks a unique blend of size and skating ability. Pettersson can play with physicality when needed and already knows how to use his size and speed to kill plays and get the puck back moving in the other direction.

With Pettersson, the Canucks now have eight defensemen on their roster, though it is very possible that the lineup is due for a shakeup. Neither Vincent Desharnais nor Noah Juulsen have stepped up, and Erik Brannstrom has been good but not great in a limited role.

Assuming that Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, Carson Soucy, and Tyler Myers are all lineup locks when healthy, we can deduct that Pettersson is most likely to make his NHL debut in a bottom-pairing role alongside Brannstrom.

Pettersson will wear No. 25 for the Canucks.