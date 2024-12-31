Quinn Hughes injury timeline becomes clearer with latest NHL insider report

The injury timeline for Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is starting to look a little clearer these days, though the latest report from TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger tells us that the Canucks will have to wait a few more weeks for the star defenseman's comeback.

Recall that Hughes, 25, was recently revealed to be "week-to-week" by Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, which could potentially jeopardize the Canucks captain's ability to participate in the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament with Team USA, depending on how many weeks "week-to-week" ends up being.

According to Dreger, though, it seems like Hughes should return to the ice for the Canucks before the tournament, which is a crucial development for both Vancouver and Team USA.

"Quinn Hughes, devastating. I checked in on it yesterday and the messaging I got is that it should be three weeks or less," Dreger said in his latest appearance on the "Sekeres and Price" podcast. "That was the sense that I got, so that's week-to-week. It's not in the best interest of the Vancouver Canucks or Quinn Hughes to push whatever he's dealing with, right? If it takes three weeks to get him healthy, I don't think the alarm bells should be ringing. Unless this team, to steal the old Brian Burke clause, drives the old 18-wheeler over the cliff."

Hughes has not been placed on injured reserve by the Canucks; by doing so, the 25-year-old would be out for a minimum of seven days, and the Canucks would create a roster spot that they can use to call up reinforcements in the interim.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner had eight goals, 34 assists, and 42 points in just 34 games prior to his injury, which was apparently suffered before the Canucks' game against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 23.

Tocchet deemed Hughes a game-time decision ahead of the 4-3 overtime win against the Sharks, and the captain ultimately played 21 shifts for 24:45 of ice time, recording two assists. Tocchet also relayed to the media that he did not feel that playing Hughes in this game would aggravate the injury or injure him further.

Hughes, the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, is one game away from 400 regular season games played - all with the Canucks.