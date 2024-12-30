Rick Tocchet offers more clarity on Canucks' burgeoning injury situation

On Saturday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided an update that the Vancouver Canucks would not, revealing the injuries that Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are dealing with are not considered to be long-term ones.

One day later, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet was able to provide a general timeline for the two superstars. Additionally, we now know when Hughes and Pettersson could return, and we know when they will not.

After Sunday's Canucks practice, Tocchet told the media that neither Hughes nor Pettersson will accompany the team on their upcoming road trip, which will rule them out for Tuesday's 6 p.m. matchup with the Calgary Flames in Calgary, and Thursday's 7 p.m. rematch with the Seattle Kraken in Seattle.

In theory, based on the above information, the Canucks could see Hughes and Pettersson return for Friday's home game against the Nashville Predators. However, the general timeline Tocchet provided makes that far from a guarantee.

"Petey is probably a week away," Tocchet shared. "Quinn is probably week-to-week."

Hughes, 25, dubiously played in the Canucks' 4-3 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday after being deemed a game-time decision beforehand. Strangely, Tocchet revealed that the injury bedeviling Hughes was not and cannot be exacerbated by playing further. And, as we now know, Hughes will be out week-to-week anyway.

"Yeah, well, he couldn't have hurt what he has any more. I don't think him playing... I don't know. I don't think it would have made a difference," Tocchet said of Hughes on Sunday, explaining carefully. "We're all hockey players. You want to play. He gutted it out for us, and we won the game."

By the sound of it, it would appear that Hughes has avoided any kind of ligament or muscular injury, as those can get worse with further wear, and when they do, they eliminate athletes from competition for weeks and months at a time.

Fortunately, it appears that neither Hughes nor Pettersson will be out too long for the Canucks, though the way the team has been playing, any amount of time is too long.