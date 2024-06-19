Vancouver Canucks fans react to Filip Hronek's contract extension
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek, 26, becomes the first of the 11 potential free agents to ink a deal with the Canucks before the July 1 deadline. Hronek's eight-year contract is valued at $58 million.
Fans have been waiting for the team to make deals with some of the 11 players. Nikita Zadorov remains on top of most fans' lists of players that must return in 2024.
According to GM Patrik Allvin, Hronek, who was due to be a restricted free agent on July 1, wanted to stay with the team, and Allvin is happy to get the deal completed.
Fans react to the news of Filip Hronek's contract extension
One fan named Chris said that the contract is a good investment if the Filip Hronek of the first half of the season is the player the Canucks see next year. If the Canucks get the second half and playoff version of Hronek, then it was not a good deal.
Others called it a huge signing and proof that the team is working behind the scenes to get deals done with these high-profile players. "Big Z" as Zadorov is sometimes called is the player that other fans wanted to hear that the Canucks agreed to terms with. Many fans believe his postseason play earned him a contract extension with the Canucks.
Some fans thought the contract value was too high, and Hronek benefitted from the stellar play of Quinn Hughes. Others believe that Hronek is young so he has not reached his peak level of play. Hronek reportedly wanted $8 million per year so this is a "bargain" price of $7.25 million.
In general, fans are happy that the Canucks finally broke news with a contract extension. The reactions were mostly positive, but it is not far fetched to expect all of Vancouver to erupt in cheers if the next signing is Zadorov.