Canucks fans issue social media pleas begging Nikita Zadorov to stay in Vancouver
Nikita Zadorov got more than he bargained for when he shared a recent Instagram post of himself dressed in some of his favorite suits worn during the 2023-2024 NHL season.
Zadorov is set to become a free agent on July 1 unless the Vancouver Canucks and he can work out a new contract. As a free agent, he could attract $5-$6 million annually for a five-year deal. He earned $3.75 million for the 2023-2024 season.
The Canucks have the seventh-best salary cap situation in the NHL; however, they also have 11 free agents so there is just not enough money to go around, and fans fear Zadorov is going to walk. For these reasons, the fans have decided to take matters into their own hands and issue personal pleas for Zadorov to stay in Vancouver.
What fans wrote to Nikita Zadorov
Many kept their pleas simple by writing: "Please stay in Vancouver." Others elaborated on how much the Canucks need Zadorov and hope he gets a fair deal to stay put. Another fan commented on his suit photos saying that a blue and green suit would look good and is hopefully added to his wardrobe next season.
Another fan named "Drew" wrote a lengthy plea for Zadorov saying that he will be a legend if he stays in Vancouver. He wrote: "You have the opportunity to gain legendary status and prosper beyond [and] one big contract. No matter the payday, the doors that will open to those who choose to put the team first will pay out ten fold in the long run, Ask Linden, Mo, etc. You are arguably one of the most critical pieces to the Canucks success, you guys could beat Florida today!."
Other fans have flooded social media to share their anxiety about when news will break on Zadorov's contract status. Donnie & Dhali reported on Friday that a final offer is coming from Vancouver to Zadorov 'soon'. Armed with this information, fans are flooding to social media hourly to see if there is any new.