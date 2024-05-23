Vancouver Canucks Coach Rick Tocchet wins Jack Adams Award
Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet was named the winner of the Jack Adams Award for NHL coach of the year.
Tocchet was a midseason replacement during the 2022-2023 season and has instituted a winning culture in his first full season with the Canucks.
No one predicted that the Canucks would advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Tocchet is a big reason why it happened. He is a players' coach, knowing and understanding what they go through because he was once in their skates.
Canucks players love Tocchet
During the playoffs, Quinn Hughes spoke about how Tocchet took the "stink" out of the building when he arrived during the 2022 season. The cultural changes he made both in the locker room and on the ice catapulted the Canucks this season. They won 50 games and were the Pacific Division Champions one year after finishing in sixth place with 38 wins.
As usual, Tocchet commended the players after receiving the award. He complimented their buy-in, commitment, and work ethic this season. He was the calm, steady force who gave them the tools and confidence to shine this season.
Tocchet won the award in a landslide capturing 483 total points, 82 first place, 23 second place, and 4 third place points. In second place was Nashville Predators Coach Andrew Brunette with 145 points, 8 first place, 28 second place, and 21 third place votes. Rounding out the top five are Winnipeg's Rick Bowness, Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers, and Kris Knoblauch of the Edmonton Oilers.
Though the Vancouver Canucks would much prefer to be earning team honors and still being active in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it is satisfying and deserving to see the best head coach in hockey receive this deserving honor. Congratulations Rick Tocchet.