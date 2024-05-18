Coach Rick Tocchet sheds light on challenges facing Vancouver Canucks in Game 6
The Vancouver Canucks are in Edmonton preparing for Game 6 of the second round playoff series against their Canadian arch-rival Oilers. This Battle of Canada has played out over the past five games amid passionate fans, nail-biting games, and the thrill of victory and agony and defeat for the Canucks and their fans.
Being in the final eight in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is physically and emotionally exhausting, and the challenge of getting to the semifinal round on enemy ice in Game 6 will not be easy for the Canucks. Coach Rick Tocchet did not sugar coat it in a recent news conference when he said it is "going to be really hard." Closing out a series is always difficult, but as the lights grow brighter and pressure mounts, this will be the most difficult thing the Canucks have done all season.
The Canucks desperately want to end the series before a deciding Game 7 despite having the home-ice advantage if it happens. Edmonton is too talented to allow them to tie the series yet again. Another point Tocchet made was that despite all of the reports that superstar goalie Thatcher Demko could be ready by Game 6, that was "a stretch".
What do Tocchet and the Canucks need to do to win Game 6?
Tocchet highlighted a huge positive for the Canucks in Game 5. They shut down the Oilers masterful power plays that yielded scores nearly 50% of the time. That was one of the differences in the game, and something they must continue in Game 6 to secure another 'character win' as goalie Arturs Silovs described the team's Game 6 win over Nashville.
While the Canucks are resilient and confident in tight games up or down by a goal, fans would like to see a less nerve-racking Game 6 where the Canucks shut the door on the Oilers with a quick lead that they maintain through the game. While the final second wins are fun, something a little less taxing and stressful like holding a big lead is preferred.
Watch the Canucks and Oilers in Game 6 on ESPN. The puck drop is at 5:00 PM PT.