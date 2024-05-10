ESPN analyst and Canucks captain credit Coach Rick Tocchet with the team's success
Vancouver Canucks fans are counting the hours until the puck drops in Friday night's Game 2 between the Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. Canucks fans have riding the emotional high of the comeback win by the Canucks in Game 1 after being down 4-1 later in the second period.
The Canucks playoff run has been a total team effort with a team that is described as "resilient" and focused on the "next man up" mentality when confronted with difficulties.
However, ESPN NHL analyst P.K. Subban and Canucks captain and defenseman Quinn Hughes both believe the reason for the team's success is Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet.
Suban believes Tocchet could win the Jack Adams Award for Coach of the Year
Suban told Pat McAfee that he believes Rick Tocchet has earned the Jack Adams Award, also known as Coach of the Year honors for his ability to maximize his players' talents and turn things around with the Canucks in less than 18 months since he was hired in January 2023.
The Canucks went from sixth place in the Pacific Division with a 38-37-7 record in 2023 to first place with a 50-23-9 record in 2024. In 2023, their goals for were less than the goal against (276-298), and in 2024 those numbers greatly improved to (279-221).
Quinn Hughes said that Tocchet was involved in removing the "stink" from the building. Though he did not elaborate on the specifics, under Tocchet's leadership the team's defense has irimproved considerably. He is also a calming force who encourages his team to stay focused and confident no matter what the score is because anything is possible.
Tocchet would likely deflect this credit to his players, but Suban and Hughes cannot both be wrong. Tocchet has provided the winning mojo for the Canucks so far this year.