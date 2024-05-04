The Canucks Win
Game 6 comes down to the wire, but the Vancouver Canucks win 1-0
Game 6 of the Vancouver Canucks series with the Nashville Predators ended with a 1-0 score, and the Canucks take the series 4-2.
This game had everything but scoring. The drama was high, the pressure was on, and there was a lot of defense. There were even celebrity sightings. Nicole Kidman was wearing her Predators jersey and waving a yellow towle, and CanadianJason Priestly was wearing blue in support of the Canucks. Both goalies did an outstanding job with Arturs Silovs emerging as the perfect one, blocking every shot on the night, and recording 28 saves.
With the score 0-0 until the third period, NHL analysts were saying that both teams were playing as though they were "scared to lose". The Canucks were prioritizing quality shotmaking over quantity.
Pressure mounted in the third period
Both teams knew it was do or die in the third period. The Canucks played faster and more aggressively. Finally, Pius Suter prevailed, scoring his second goal of the postseason with 1:39 left in the game.
The Canucks could not rest on their laurels. They had to withstand another power play in the final thirty seconds of the game.
This was a hard-fought game by both teams. This is the lowest scoring of all the playoffs series so far this year. In the end, the Canucks scored 13 goals and the Predators 12 in the six game series. That demonstrates just how defensive and competitive the series was.
Arturs Silovs, the emergency goalie on the roster, who spent the majority of the season with AHL Abbotsford, got his third straight start. The Canucks have an embarrassment of riches on goalie which has been a factor in their success. How will Coach Rick Tocchet handle the goalie situation in the upcoming series against Edmonton?
The Canucks are breathing a sigh of relief to conclude the series in Nashville where the home team did not win a single home game. They can go home and prepare for Edmonton while enjoying a much shorter commute to the road games. 750 miles instead of 2,500 miles is a huge difference.
When will the Vancouver vs. Edmonton series begin? That is yet to be determined, but experts believe it will not start until Tuesday. Vancouver has the home ice, and Rogers Arena is booked on Saturday and Monday for concerts. Starting on Sunday seems unlikely. No one is thinking about that just yet as they want to enjoy this series win in Nashville. Congratulations Canucks!