Canucks Coach Rick Tocchet talks about challenges of closing out a series
Tocchet spoke to the media after the Canucks landed in Nashville for Friday's Game 6
The Vancouver Canucks have already put Game 5 of the team's Stanley Cup playoff series with the Nashville Raptors behind them. The Canucks traveled to Nashville on Wednesday to begin preparations for Friday's Game 6, and upon arriving, Coach Rick Tocchet talked with the media about the team's mindset and the challenges of closing out a series.
Tocchet said winning a series is very difficult at this level because all of the teams have stars that rise to the challenge of keeping their team in contention. Desperation brings out the best in athletes who do not want to go home for the summer just yet.
Many felt that the Canucks played the better game in Tuesday's Game 4 but ended up falling short 2-1. Tocchet talked about the mental adjustments the players are making for Game 6.
What Coach Rick Tocchet said
Tocchet said that the Canucks must be prepared for a close game. He admitted that the score could be 0-0 or 1-0 for a significant portion of the game. Mentally, they need to be ready for that and keep their footwork and pucks moving quickly anticipating whatever could come their way in Game 6.
He did not mention who will be the goalie for Game 6 which was not surprising after he kept the Game 5 goalie assignment of Arturs Silovs close to the vest on Tuesday. The Canucks won each of their three games with a different goalie in each contest. Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith are both dealing with injuries with Silovs being the least experienced but healthiest of the three.
Game 5 was a letdown for the Canucks because of the momentum created by the Game 4 overtime win in Nashville. Many hoped the team would come home to Vancouver to secure the series giving them time to relax and recover while awaiting their second round opponent. Instead the Canucks made the 2,000+ mile trek back to Nashville.
Tocchet said that playing on the road sometimes brings the best out in players though it can cheat the home crowd of watching the events unfold live. At this point, fans would prefer a Game 6 and series win over forcing a Game 7 back on home ice in Vancouver on Sunday, May 5. Watch Game 6 between the Canucks and Raptors on Friday, May 3 at 7 PM EDT on TNT.