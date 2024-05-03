How to watch Game 6 between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators
Television and viewing party options for Canuck fans for Friday night's Game 6
The Vancouver Canucks are at Bridgestone Arena to face the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of their NHL Stanley Cup playoff series. The Canucks lead 3-2 and hope to wrap up the series on Friday night.
Viewing options for the game include television, streaming, or the viewing party at Rogers Arena. Television and streaming channels carrying the 7:00 PM EDT game are TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS, BSSO, truTV, Bally Sports South, and MAX. On the radio, the game will air on Sportsnet 650.
For the lucky fans who got tickets for the Rogers Arena viewing party, they can expect a premier viewing experience with all the bells and whistles of a Canucks home game.
For the Vancouver Canucks, Game 6 means everything
In a seven game series, each game is significant, but Game 6 is truly the most crucial game of this series to date. With the Canucks leading the series 3-2, it is important to get the win on Nashville's home ice to send the Predators home for the season and the Canucks home to rest for the next round of the playoffs.
Should the Canucks lose, a 3-3 deadlocked series would mean Game 7 would be in Vancouver on Sunday, but the Predators would come in with confidence after winning Games 5 and 6. The Canucks know what's at stake and are aware that playing aggressively from the puck drop is crucial to build momentum and silence the home crowd. The Canucks (and fans) should prepare for the game to be very tight and potentially go down to the wire.
As for the goalie situation, Coach Rick Tocchet is expected to choose between Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs to start at goal in Game 6. Tocchet planned to decide on Thursday afternoon but likely will keep his decision close to the vest. Goalie coach Ian Clark would have input into the final decision.
DeSmith, injured in Game 3, is healthy and reportedly ready to go. Tocchet wants the goalie that gives the Canucks the best chance to win Game 6. Both have played extremely well in the playoffs Indications are that Silovs will get the start, but that has not been confirmed by Tocchett or the Canucks..