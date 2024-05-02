Canucks news: Phillip Di Giuseppe, Pepsi display, and Rogers Arena watch party
- Phillip Di Giuseppe shares his thoughts on Game 6
- Pepsi display gets fans into the Canucks spirit
- Rogers Arena will host Game 6 watch party
With all eyes (and hearts) focused on Game 6 against the Nashville Predators with the Vancouver Canucks leading the series 3-2, Canucks forward Philip Di Giuseppe shared his thoughts on what the team needs to do to seal the deal and win the series on Friday night in Nashville.
Di Giuseppe said the team must be ready for anything and on its toes. He also said from the puck drop, the Canucks need to be aggressive and make plays to take the fans out of the game. The 30-year-old left-wing articulated a plan similar to what his head coach Rick Tocchet said on Wednesday. It is easier said than done. The Predators are a good team riding the high from winning Game 5 and keeping their hopes alive.
Back home in Vancouver, fans are finding unique ways to show off their Canucks fandom. A Pepsi display at a local store depicts a larger than life image of a Canucks goalie. No word on which Canucks goalie this represents or how many cases of Pepsi products and how much time was required to build this display. This is a work of art, but it makes us thirsty and excited for Game 6 just looking at it.
Rogers Arena is hosting an electric (but now sold out) Game 6 watch party
Because of the success of the Game 1 watch party, Rogers Arena is hosting a Game 6 watch party. Tickets were on sale for $15 each to watch the game in the Canucks home arena on Friday at 4:00 PM PT. When the doors open at 3:00 PM, 11,000 fans will gather to watch the game on the 1300 square foot video board that refreshes 3,840 times per second. Rally towels will be provided, and intermission entertainment will include live music and giveaways. Concessions and FIN's Family Zone will also be open. Proceeds from the admission ticket will go to the Canucks for Kids Fund.
If you were considering this, it is time for a Plan B. As of Thursday morning, Ticketmaster has sold all of its tickets. Fans have suggested this should be a regular occurrence going forward if the team is away, and Rogers Arena is not in use.