Canucks news and notes: A Trevor Linden sighting, Nikita Zadorov chooses his words carefully, and Game 6 preview
- Trevor Linden was spotted at Game 5
- Nikita Zadorov wants to avoid a fine while talking about series officiating
- Game 6 preview
As if Vancouver Canucks fans did not have enough to be excited about during Game 5 with the Nashville Raptors, a famous face was found in the arena and put on the jumbo tron.
Trevor Linden's smiling face elicited huge screams and applause. He is one of the most famous Vancouver Canucks ever, playing in 1,140 Canucks games, and the second overall pick of the Canucks in the 1988 NHL Draft. Linden played for other teams during his career but was always a Canuck at heart and once said: "If somebody asked me to come up with a mental image of my hockey career, there is absolutely no doubt I would be wearing the uniform of the Vancouver Canucks in it."
Unfortunately, Linden was not a good luck charm for the Canucks who lost a heartbreaker by the score of 2-1 and now lead the series 3-2. The game was tied until a third period goal was scored by Alexandre Carrier with 12:46 remaining. Fans hoping for late game magic like they saw in Game 4 were disappointed. Nikita Zadorov was also disappointed by the loss and chose his words carefully regarding the officiating after Game 5.
What Zadorov said
Zadorov made it clear that he was trying to convey his feelings in a way to get the point across and to avoid a fine. Zadorov admitted that the players are responsible for what they do on the ice, but they are not the only people on the ice. Without deliving in to the details, he said in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, these officiating decisions "cannot happen."
He is referencing the officiating of the entire series. As expected, social media tried to decipher what he meant while agreeing and disagreeing with him. His comments underscore a persistent theme in professional sports that officiating decisions can determine the outcome of games.
While the Canucks are disappointed not to get the Game 5 and series win at home on Tuesday night, the team is putting all of that behind it and focusing on getting a Game 6 win on Friday, May 3 in Nashville. The time has yet to be determined. Should it be necessary, Game 7 will be played in Vancouver on Sunday, May 5.