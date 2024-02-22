Report: Long-term offer on the table for Canucks Elias Pettersson
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly offered Elias Pettersson a long-term contract.
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, an eight-year contract with a $12 million average annual value is believed to be on the table for the Canucks' franchise forward.
"According to a well-placed source tied to the club, the Canucks tabled Pettersson a long-term deal, believed to be eight years, worth $12 million per season at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign," Pagnotta writes. "That offer has not been rejected; it’s there for the taking. Pettersson simply wants to take his time, see how the season plays out and revisit his future in the summer."
The good news for the Canucks is that they control Pettersson's destiny. Obviously, the cannot control if he signs. However, the Canucks own Pettersson's rights as a restricted free agent. Thus far, Pettersson has not rejected the offer according to Pagnotta. However, there's little to no pressure if Pettersson rejects the offer as he can become a restricted free-agent on July 1st.
The report aligns with what Pettersson has been saying all along. The Canucks center has been focused on the seasons and with the way Vancouver has been playing, it's paying off.
Yes, the Canucks have lost their last three games, however, those are the ebs and flows of a season. The Canucks are still firmly in first place in the Pacific Division with a 10-point cushion on the Vegas Golden Knights.
As for Pettersson, he's in the midst of another projected 100-point season. Through 58 games this season, the Swedish forward's scored 29 goals and 44 assists for 73 points.
Patience has been key for Pettersson this season. He wanted to be sure that the Canucks had a future that coincided with winning. With head coach Rick Tocchet now behind the bench and perhaps the proper supporting cast in place now with Elias Lindholm in the mix, Pettersson has to be more than pleased.