Report: Canucks Interested in Flames' Elias Lindholm
The Vancouver Canucks are certainly in the market for a top-six forward, and versatility is reportedly playing a big factor in their search.
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on his "32 Thoughts" podcast, the Canucks already have a list of players they want, which might include Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm.
"I think they've got a list, because this is a couple of teams that told me," Friedman said of the Canucks. "They think the Canucks have five guys they're looking at. Four, five guys. And, you know, [Jake Guentzel], I think that's very real as a possibility. They obviously have a lot of Pittsburgh connections there.
"[Elias Lindholm] I think is another guy that they've shown some interest in," Friedman added. "He makes sense because he can play center and wing effectively, even though he hasn't had a great season."
"The fact that they've done a deal with Calgary already, that matters in the NHL right now," Friedman further explained. "You know you can deal with someone, and that matters."
"They are going to go try to get a top-six forward," Friedman concluded. "I don't think there's any doubt about that."
It's previously been made clear that the Canucks would not be willing to put top prospects like Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Tom Willander on the table. By extension, that would put the Canucks' first-round pick on the table for discussions with the Flames for Lindholm. In addition, Vancouver's push for Lindholm will be hotly contested; he's reportedly on the radar of several teams, including the Colorado Avalanche.
What does stand out is the Canucks' desire for versatility. As Friedman noted, Lindholm can play center and wing. For the Canucks, that's significant in the event that they decide to break up the Lotto Line for whatever reason. They will need that depth one way or another.