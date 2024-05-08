Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and figure skater Wesley Chiu are cheering for a Vancouver Canucks win
Pearl Jam opened their 2024 Dark Matter World Tour in Vancouver at Rogers Arena over the weekend. Guitarist Eddie Vedder got the fans even more excited for the Stanley Cup playoffs by handwriting a note on the screen for Vancouver Canucks fans to see.
He wrote that he recently saw "Stanley" in Seattle referencing the Stanley Cup. What he said next is what caused deafening cheers in Rogers Arena. Vedder said that he hoped Stanley next visited Vancouver meaning that he wants the Vancouver Canucks to win their first ever Stanley Cup this year.
Canucks fans agree that it is time. The Canucks are three-time Stanley Cup finalists in 1982, 1994, and 2011. Some of their fans were not even born in the 80s and 90s when they came so close to winning. Vedder is not the only one opening hoping for the Canucks to succeed this year.
Figure skater Wesley Chiu is skating in his Canucks jersey
2024 Canadian men's figure skating champion Wesley Chiu is another prominent personality also hoping for a successful Canucks postseason.
The 19-year-old was practicing his skating routines while wearing his blue Canucks jersey and at the end of his Instagram video touched his jersey and yelled, "Go!"
The Edmonton Oilers seem to think they have a more loyal and better fanbase according to Edmonton's Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, but these two examples prove otherwise. The Rogers Arena watch parties during the Nashville Predators away games in Round 1 are another. These fans are hungry for success. There is a lot of hockey to be played, but it is important for the Canucks to get off to a good start against the Oilers on Wednesday night. The puck drop is at 10:00 PM PT. For those fans not blessed to be at Rogers Arena to watch the action live, ESPN will televise the game.