Grammy winning singer Michael Buble shares his take on the Canucks vs. Oilers series
Canadians are reveling in this all-Canada series between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers. Those of us in the United States do not fully grasp the intensity and bitterness of this rivalry, but a sneak peek at social media tells us all we need to know. There is a healthy dislike and respect among these teams, and even though the Canucks won the Pacific Division, people believe the second-place Oilers are the favorites to take the series.
Michael Buble, 48, the Canadian native and Grammy winning singer, is one of those lifelong Canadian hockey fans who loves the Canucks but respects the Oilers. He had some interesting observations about the tendencies of the Oilers and Canucks that he shared in a recent interview.
He does not embrace the Canucks as the underdog. Buble understands the OIlers have the more experienced players, but he still believes his team can win this series.
What else Michael Buble said
Buble joked that the Canucks have seven outstanding goaltenders so that is not an issue. Though it is a slight exaggeration, Vancouver has maximized its goalie talent with all three of its stars Thatcher Demko, Casey DeSmith, and Arturs Silovs winning games in the Nashville series.
He noticed that the Oilers are most successful when they strike early and often in the game's opening ten minutes. The game is much more competitive if the Oilers do not get a big lead at that point.
Buble's interview was recorded before Game 1 where all logical observations were thrown out the window by the incredible comeback of the Canucks after falling behind 4-1. He is not the only famous lifelong fan of the team. The WWE Bollywood Boyz posted side-by-side pictures of themselves as children in their Canucks jerseys and as adults.
Canucks fans will pile into Rogers Arena on Friday night doing everything in their power to give their team the homefield advantage. The puck drops at 10:00 PM EDT and will be televised on TNT.