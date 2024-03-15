Canucks Update: Hronek and Myers contract talks take center stage
Elias Pettersson was the big contract on Patrik Allvin's checklist. Now that that's signed, sealed, and delivered, the Vancouver Canucks find themselves in a crucial phase of roster management, with key decisions looming regarding the futures of defenseman Filip Hronek and Tyler Myers. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on how he believes contract negotiations will shake out.
"Look, I think they’re going to sign Hronek. I do. Unless it really goes off the rails. This one would have to really go off the rails for it not to happen, I think," Friedman remarked on the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, hinting at the near certainty of Filip Hronek's extension with the Canucks.
Hronek has emerged as a cornerstone of Vancouver's blue line, showcasing his chemistry with captain and No.1 defenseman, Quinn Hughes.
However, amidst discussions about retaining Hronek, the Canucks are also contemplating their approach to other impending free agents.
"Besides, Pettersson is the big one. I do think the Canucks are going to try and keep a few of their guys," Friedman noted. Among those named by Friedman are forward Teddy Blueger and Dakota Joshua, whose contributions have not gone unnoticed by the Canucks' management.
"I also think they’re going to try and keep Tyler Myers at a lower number," Friedman added, shedding light on the team's intentions regarding the towering defenseman. While Myers' future with the Canucks hinges on contract negotiations, there's a recognition internally of his value beyond statistics. "Myers is an interesting one because he’d have to take less than what he’s making now, but he might still have to take a little bit less than what he could get on the open market," Friedman explained. Despite the financial considerations, the Canucks hold Myers in high regard for his on-ice intensity and leadership qualities.
"I know internally, they really like Myers. I think he really cares, he really plays hard, and from what I’ve heard, he’s an excellent teammate. He’s mean, and I think his teammates like that about him. He’s the kind of guy that if someone takes a run at one of your guys, he’ll take a run at one of yours," Friedman emphasized, underscoring Myers' importance beyond his defensive role.
Amidst the uncertainties surrounding contract negotiations, the Canucks are determined to secure their defensive core for the challenges ahead. With Hronek's extension likely on the horizon and negotiations ongoing with Myers, the team remains focused on building on their competitive roster capable of contending in the NHL's demanding landscape. As the season progresses, the Canucks focus remains on the ice and the impending playoffs. However, Allvin has always been aggressive and is never afraid to put pen to paper when he feels it's right.