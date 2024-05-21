Canucks show class in disappointing Game 7 defeat
It was not the result any of the Vancouver Canucks fans wanted. The 3-2 loss in Game 7 on home ice in Rogers Arena ended the season.
The Canucks did not play their best hockey in Games 6 and 7. There could be many reasons for this, and those will be analyzed and litigated during the long offseason ahead; however, the Canucks won in other areas.
The team showed class in defeat. This is not an automatic character trait of a team in the current sports landscape so it should be recognized.
Canucks players acknowledge Oilers players and Canucks fans
The Canucks and Oilers are heated rivals, but the congratulatory handshakes and greetings between the Canucks and the Oilers did not show that. It was a hard fought series, and the Canucks gave props to the Oilers for prevailing. Many Canucks fans and potentially players also will be pulling for Edmonton to win the Stanley Cup because of the Canadian pride that persists throughout the sport of professional hockey.
After the Oilers left the ice to go to the locker room and celebrate, the Canucks stayed behind on the ice to thank the fans. After a physically draining game, series, and playoff run, this is probably not what the players felt like doing, but they did. They realize how much the fanbase lifted them through the season and in the playoffs. Great memories and building blocks for a deeper run next season in the playoffs were established.
It is worth noting that no one expected the Canucks to do as well as they did. Many media analysts said they were playing "with borrowed money" especially after Thatcher Demko's injury. Grit and character are innate to Coach Rick Tocchet's 2023-2024 Canucks team, and a star is born in goalie Arturs Silovs who despite the series defeat could have the best save in the entire postseason.