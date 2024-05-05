WWE wrestling stars Bollywood Boyz share vintage Vancouver Canucks keepsakes on social media
As Vancouver Canucks fans continue to celebrate the team's first round series victory over the Nashville Predators, the Canadian sibling WWE wrestling duo known as the Bollywood Boyz were presented beloved and vintage souvenirs of their childhood Canucks fandom by their father.
Gurvinder Sihra, 39, and Harvinder Sihr, 36, known as the Bollywood Boyz, took to social media to show their 58,000 followers what their dad had tucked away in storage for the past 25 years.
The video depicts the brothers showing their childhood Vancouver Canucks skate jerseys autographed by many of the team's players from the mid to late 1990s including Pavel Bure. The brothers added that the signatures were captured after Canucks practices in Burnaby.
Fans reacted to the Bollywood Boyz discovery
Even NHL fans not loyal to the Canucks admired this keepsake. A Pittsburgh Penguins fan called it 'dope.' Several fans encouraged the brothers to get the jerseys framed ASAP.
Fans were impressed that their dad kept the jerseys for so long and how well-preserved they were. Others made sure to tell the brothers to never wash the jerseys.
The Bollywood Boyz are likely not the only fans pulling out long-preserved keepsakes and memorabilia from Canucks teams of years past.
The 2023-2024 Canucks team is trying to create the same type of memories for children and adult fans throughout Canada and around the world. The Canucks have never won a Stanley Cup, and though there is a lot of playoff hockey yet to be played and a big challenge ahead with Edmonton, this team is special.
How they have conducted themselves throughout the season and during the first round of the playoffs is just one example. The amount of Canucks players up for postseason awards is another. Elias Peterson is up for the Lady Byng Trophy. Coach Rick Tocchet is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award. Thatcher Demko is up for the Vezina Trophy. Quinn Hughes is up for the James Norris Memorial Trophy.
Of course, this team would sacrifice all of the individual honors for the ultimate team prize, the Stanley Cup. As mentioned before, there is a lot of hockey to be played, but this is an inspired and accomplished group of players who could make it happen.