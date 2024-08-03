Abbotsford Canucks confirm extension and 2 new signings to one-year deals
By Paul Taylor
Since arriving in Abbotsford in 2021, the Canucks have qualified for the playoffs all three seasons. However, there's still plenty of work to do, with the team yet to advance past the first round proper since moving from Utica, New York.
Probably the biggest move of the offseason so far, has been hiring Manny Malhotra to take over from Jeremy Colliton as head coach. Malhotra has a history at the NHL level with the Canucks organisation, as both a player and a coach.
The Canucks have already made several roster signings, as they look to strengthen the team for the 2024-25 AHL campaign. This includes bringing in new players such as Dino Kambeitz, Layton Ahac and Carsen Twarynski.
Along these lines, the Canucks announced another trio of signings this past week, including extending Cooper Walker. They also confirmed the addition of Lee Lapid and Ben Berard, with all three forwards signing one-year AHL deals.
Welcome back to Walker
Walker made his AHL debut with the Canucks this past season, going on to score a goal and make 16 overall appearances (including three in the playoffs). Prior to this he began the 2023-24 campaign with the Canucks' ECHL affiliate Kalamazoo Wings, producing 13 points and 15 penalty minutes in 36 games.
Before this, the undrafted 22-year-old played in the OHL with the Guelph Storm, between 2019-20 and 2022-23. His leadership eventually saw him named captain, as he had 101 points and 56 penalty minutes in 202 total games (including 23 playoff appearances).
The new additions
Turning to Lapid, he has yet to play in the AHL, having spent the majority of these past two seasons with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. In 104 total games (including 11 playoff appearances), he produced 74 points, 40 penalty minutes and a +48 rating.
Prior to turning pro, the 26-year-old spent four seasons at Canisius College playing in the NCAA. In 97 combined games, he totalled 61 points and 87 penalty minutes.
Finally we come to Berard, who has 39 games of AHL experience (including seven playoff appearances), all with the Texas Stars. With all but two games coming during this past season, he has produced an overall five points, eight penalty minutes and a 0 rating.
The 25-year-old Duncan, British Columbia native previously spent four seasons playing in the NCAA at Cornell University, where he had 68 points, 18 penalty minutes and a +22 rating in 87 total games. Before then he was in the BCHL, which included serving as captain during his final season in 2018-19, with the Powell River Kings.
N.B. Please note all statistics are provided via Elite Prospects here, here and here.