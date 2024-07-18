5 things to know about Canucks new signing Dino Kambeitz
By Paul Taylor
As per the Abbotsford Canucks official site, Dino Kamebitz has been signed to a one-year AHL deal. Here are five things you should know about the organisation's latest addition:
1) Kambeitz is 24-years-old and was born on 01/25/2000 in Parker in Colorado. He is a right-shot forward, who stands at 6 foot 2 and weighs 212 pounds and plays on the right wing.
2) Kambeitz attended Edge School, who he represented at the CSSHL U16 and U18 levels, going on to produce 70 points in 57 combined games. Of note, he was the CSSHL U16 Most Penalized Player in 2015-16 with 74 penalties, and a CSSHL U18 Champion in 2016-17.
3) Selected 90th overall in the fifth round of the 2015 WHL draft by the Victoria Royals, Kambeitz went on to play two full seasons for them in 2017-18 and 2018-19. (He also played two games for the Royals in 2016-17.) In total he played 151 games for the Royals -- including playoffs -- and totalled 51 points.
4) Kambeitz then went on to play two campaigns for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in 2019-20 and 2020-21, including serving as team captain in his second season. As per CHL.ca, he made 73 total appearances for the Hurricanes and totalled 49 points.
5) After going undrafted by the NHL, Kambeitz agreed on a deal with the Bakersfield Condors in 2021-22, where he has played ever since. As per theahl.com, in 180 games for the Condors -- including playoffs -- he had 47 points and a +25 rating, and is coming off a career-best nine goals during this past season.
In terms of where Kambeitz fits in, the reality is the AHL is more than likely his ceiling as a professional hockey player. In respect of Abbotsford specifically then, he's going to be playing in the bottom six for Canucks new coach Manny Malhorta., with his game continuing to be more about the physical side of things rather than producing points.