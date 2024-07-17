4 takeaways from the 2024-25 Abbotsford Canucks schedule
By Paul Taylor
Since relocating from Utica to Abbotsford prior to the 2021-22 campaign, the Canucks have qualified for the playoffs all three seasons. This past season saw them advance to the Division Semifinals, before being swept 3-0 by the Ontario Reign.
No matter where the Canucks have been based and under whatever nickname over the decades, they've yet to win the Calder Cup. Obviously they'd like to change that sometime in the near future with new head coach Manny Malhotra, under who we'll be interested in watching the development of certain prospects, particularly Jett Woo.
With the recent release of the 2024-25 AHL regular season schedule, Malhorta and the rest of the coaching staff now have a roadmap to start planning their quest for the playoffs and beyond. Here are four takeaways from the Canucks' schedule:
1) Road warriors
The Canucks will begin their season with four road games, with their opening two contest in Calgary versus the Wranglers, on Fri. Oct 11 and Sun. Oct. 13. They will play the Wranglers more than anyone else in 2024-25 with 12 games, after going 7-4-1-0 against them last season.
Then it's onto Colorado to face the Eagles twice, on Fri. Oct. 18 and Sat. Oct. 19. The Eagles will be out for revenge, after losing the regular season series lost season, while also being knocked out of the first round of the AHL playoffs by the Canucks.
2) Best in the West
The best way to find out how good you are, is to take on the top competition available. In this case it's the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who finished with the best record in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference as a whole last season.
The Canucks undoubtedly had their struggles versus the Firebirds in 2023-24, with just a 1-5-2-0 record in the eight regular season meetings. As much as you still want to match up with the best, in might be a blessing in disguise that they only meet on four occasions this time around.
3) Aiming to continue dominating outside the division
The Canucks will play eight games outside the Pacific Division in 2024-25. This includes four contests against each of the Manitoba Moose (Central Division) and the Laval Rocket (North Division).
The Canucks will be looking for similar success to last season, versus their two non-divisional rivals. They went 3-1-0-0 against the Moose, and a perfect 4-0-0-0 versus the Rocket.
4) Other takeaways
The Canucks' home opener will be on Fri. Oct. 25 versus the San Diego Gulls, who they will also host on the following night.
The Canucks' longest home-stand of the season will be six games, on three separate occasions, while their longest road trip will also be six games, but just twice over.
The Canucks will play eight games against each of the Eagles, Gulls, San Jose Barracuda, Tucson Roadrunners and Bakersfield Condors.
Aside from the Firebirds, the Canucks will also play the Reign and Henderson Silver Knights four times each.
