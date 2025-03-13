Flames forward suspended 2 games for dirty hit against Elias Pettersson

Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary has been suspended two games for making an illegal hit to the back of the head of Vancouver Canucks defenceman Elias Pettersson, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.

Zary, 23, was only assessed a two-minute interference penalty in real time and played the full game for the Flames, while Pettersson was limited to just 4:26 of ice time and was forced to exit due to the injury he sustained on the play.

Zary retaliated against Pettersson, who stepped up in his own zone to lay a big, clean hit against Flames forward Nazem Kadri while he was attempting to enter the Canucks' end of the ice on a zone entry.

Calgary’s Connor Zary has been suspended for two games for elbowing against Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson. https://t.co/ciPdENqdjW — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 13, 2025

"After the hit and disregarding the rest of the play, Zary tracks Pettersson, raises his elbow and forearm, and elevates upward into a check, striking Pettersson with the extended arm and making significant contact with Pettersson's head," the Department of Player Safety explained in a video.

"Zary sees a teammate take a hard but legal check, and responds intentionally in retribution by delivering a hit with his extended elbow that makes significant head contact and is delivered with requisite force for supplemental discipline."

With the Flames and Canucks in direct competition with each other for a wildcard spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Zary's suspension and Pettersson's injury could have significant implications for both teams.

Quinn Hughes only just returned from injury, while Tyler Myers missed Wednesday night's Canucks game against Calgary, apparently due to an injury of his own.

As for Zary, he's been fairly productive in a limited role, scoring 12 goals, 12 assists, and 24 points in 49 games this season. This is Zary's first suspension at the NHL level, and he will be forced to miss crucial matchups with Colorado and Toronto on Friday and Monday, respectively.