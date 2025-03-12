Quinn Hughes injury status and update ahead of Canucks vs. Flames clash

The Vancouver Canucks are getting their captain, Quinn Hughes, back from injury for Wednesday night's crucial clash with the Pacific Division rival Calgary Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet reports.

Hughes, 25, has not played since a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on March 1. His return against the Flames on Wednesday night marks the end of a four-game absence in which the Canucks evenly won two games and lost two games.

Kevin Lankinen starts for the #Canucks tonight in Calgary, and Quinn Hughes will play. @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) March 12, 2025

Even before he sat out of the lineup again, it appeared Hughes was not quite 100% for the Canucks just yet. In games against Anaheim and Seattle on Feb. 27 and March 1, respectively, Hughes went without a point and was a minus-6. Even though these are just raw stats, it's clear that Hughes just was not making the same game-changing impact the Canucks have been accustomed to seeing over the last few years.

Although Hughes only recently went his first two games in a row without a point since Games 2 and 3 on the year, he will undoubtedly be a massive upgrade for a Canucks blueline currently trotting out untested options like Elias Pettersson and Victor Mancini. It is likely, though unconfirmed, that the latter comes out of the lineup to make way for the Canucks captain.

Hughes nearly made it back in time to play for Team USA alongside his brother, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes, at the 4 Nations Face-Off, though that plan was quickly scrapped due to the ongoing injury.

Quinn Hughes has 14 goals, 46 assists, and 60 points in 50 games for the Canucks this season.