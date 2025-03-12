Things are not going too well for the Vancouver Canucks (29-24-11), who are still in search of their 30th win of the season with 17 games to go and have to play the Calgary Flames (30-23-10) in a game that will assuredly determine the fates of both teams. The Canucks will play the Flames for the final time this season at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 6 p.m.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is a game-time decision for Wednesday night's matchup with the Flames, and it's perfect timing because the Canucks' playoff chances will get crushed if they fail to win this game in regulation. Watch this space.

Canucks Game Lineup

Drew O'Connor - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen is expected to start for the Canucks once again against the Flames on Wednesday night. Lankinen, 29, played the first leg of the back-to-back against Montreal on Tuesday night, making 23 saves on 26 shots in a dreary 4-2 loss.

With Thatcher Demko still not back from injury, it appears the Canucks are unwilling to put their season in the hands of the unproven Arturs Silovs, who got torched by the Flames at the beginning of the season.

Flames Game Lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Connor Zary

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf is confirmed to be the Flames' starting goalie against the Canucks on Wednesday night. Wolf, a Calder Trophy frontrunner, has been outstanding for the Flames this season, posting a 22-12-4 record to go with a 2.52 GAA, a .915 save percentage, and three shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Wednesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.