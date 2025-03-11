Why the Vancouver Canucks flat-out refused to trade Brock Boeser

The Vancouver Canucks did nothing on Friday's NHL trade deadline.

Star winger Brock Boeser, a pending unrestricted free agent with contract talks going nowhere, stayed put despite having a perceived high trade value in the public sphere. Ditto for Canucks center Pius Suter, who already has a career-high 16 goals and seems destined to surpass his career-high of 36 points, too.

You could, in a sense, say that the Canucks' trade deadline moves came before the deadline itself. J.T. Miller was jettisoned in favor of Victor Mancini and Filip Chytil at the end of January, and defenceman Marcus Pettersson came over from Pittsburgh soon after.

With Pettersson and goalie Kevin Lankinen signing long-term contract extensions with the Canucks, the next order of (meaningful) business was addition by subtraction, sending struggling defenceman Carson Soucy to New York to join Miller. So, the Canucks have to make the playoffs as they are, and if not, there will be more changes in the summer.

Boeser's departure from Vancouver is probably atop the list and, according to Allvin, there was no chance it was happening any sooner than that.

“If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser," said Allvin at his post-trade deadline press conference. "I think I would have to run out of here, because you would not believe me.

"If there wasn’t any market value, I think that’s up to the other teams [and] how they view our players.”

It's been widely speculated that a.) the Canucks want to remain as competitive as they can possibly be to avoid throwing away another season, and b.) the Canucks wanted at least a first-round pick in exchange for Boeser.

It's also been claimed that the Carolina Hurricanes, who acquired two first-round picks in the Mikko Rantanen trade, offered one to the Canucks for Boeser. No dice, if so.

If nothing happens with Boeser from here on out, he will be free to leave Vancouver on July 1.