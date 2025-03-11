Canucks Game 64 Preview vs. Canadiens: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

After losing a key matchup against Mikko Rantanen and Dallas in rather convincing fashion, the Vancouver Canucks (29-23-11) run it back on Tuesday night with a home showdown with the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena.
Canucks captain Quinn Hughes will miss yet another game after practicing in a non-contact jersey. After Sunday night's debacle, the 'A' will move from Marcus Pettersson to Derek Forbort, not Brock Boeser. Aside from this, the Cnaucks will run a slightly tweaked lineup, with Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland being demoted to the fourth line.
Canucks Game Lineup
Drew O'Connor - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Canadiens on Tuesday night. Lankinen is 22-11-7 this season with a 2.53 GAA, a .905 save percentage, and four shutouts.
Canadiens Game Lineup
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta - Alex Newhook - Joshua Roy
Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia
Mike Matheson - Alex Carrier
Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj - David Savard
Sam Montembeault is confirmed to be the Canadiens' starting goalie against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Montembeault is 22-21-4 this season with a 2.89 GAA, a .900 save percentage, and four shutouts.
How to watch the Canucks game
Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, TSN2, and RDS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.