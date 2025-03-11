Canucks Game 64 Preview vs. Canadiens: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

After losing a key matchup against Mikko Rantanen and Dallas in rather convincing fashion, the Vancouver Canucks (29-23-11) run it back on Tuesday night with a home showdown with the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes will miss yet another game after practicing in a non-contact jersey. After Sunday night's debacle, the 'A' will move from Marcus Pettersson to Derek Forbort, not Brock Boeser. Aside from this, the Cnaucks will run a slightly tweaked lineup, with Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland being demoted to the fourth line.

Canucks Game Lineup

Drew O'Connor - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland



Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini



Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Canadiens on Tuesday night. Lankinen is 22-11-7 this season with a 2.53 GAA, a .905 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Canadiens Game Lineup

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta - Alex Newhook - Joshua Roy

Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia



Mike Matheson - Alex Carrier

Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj - David Savard



Sam Montembeault is confirmed to be the Canadiens' starting goalie against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Montembeault is 22-21-4 this season with a 2.89 GAA, a .900 save percentage, and four shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, TSN2, and RDS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.