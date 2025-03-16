Elias Pettersson injury update and status ahead of Canucks vs. Blackhawks

After suffering a scary-looking injury against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, Vancouver Canucks defenceman Elias Pettersson will be available to play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, according to head coach Rick Tocchet.

"Junior's full-go," Tocchet said of Pettersson on Friday. "He's cleared, so he's good."

Pettersson, 21, was injured after Flames forward Connor Zary, now suspended for two games, retaliated for a clean hit against Nazem Kadri, elevating himself and elbowing Pettersson, striking him in the back of the head and forcing him to leave the game with injury.

Pettersson did not return to that game for the Canucks, playing only 4:06 before exiting the eventual 4-3 shootout win over Calgary.

Judging by Tocchet's comments, it appears that Pettersson needed to clear concussion protocol and pass the appropriate tests in order to return to practice and be available for selection for the gameday lineup.

Now that Pettersson has done so, the Canucks are back to full strength on defence. Veteran Tyler Myers appears good to go after a one-game absence, and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes recently returned from a four-game absence due to an injury of his own.

Pettersson, drafted 80th overall by the Canucks in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, has two point in 15 games this season and will vie with Derek Forbort and Victor Mancini for a spot in the Canucks' lineup.

The latter played 18 minutes in Pettersson's stead against Calgary, so it will make for an interesting, and perhaps daily, decision from Tocchet and the Canucks' coaching staff.

The Canucks will host the visiting Blackhawks at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.