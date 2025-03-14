Tyler Myers injury status and update ahead of Canucks vs. Blackhawks

Adding to Friday's positive Vancouver Canucks injury updates, it appears the club is getting Tyler Myers back from a minor injury following a one-game absence.

Myers, 35, missed Wednesday's game against the Calgary Flames due to an injury he suffered Tuesday night when playing against the Montreal Canadiens.

Myers had actually been a minus-5 with four penalty minutes and no points in his previous two games, including that one against Montreal, so perhaps the injury and a few days to take a breather can prove beneficial down the stretch.

The former Calder Trophy winner returned to practice Friday after missing practice Wednesday, allowing Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet to upgrade his veteran defenceman to "probable" ahead of Saturday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"Tyler... I'd upgrade to probable," Tocchet said of Myers when addressing the media after Friday's Canucks practice.

Myers returns for the Canucks in good health at a crucial time, as starting goalie Thatcher Demko appears to be making good progress in his return from injury as well.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, a fellow defenceman, made his highly anticipated return from injury the game after Myers got hurt, so now the Canucks will have both of their key defenders back in the lineup for the upcoming playoff push.

Prospect defenceman Victor Mancini, who was impressive in the win against Calgary, is likely to make way for the healthy Myers against the Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Myers has played 61 games for the Canucks this season, including the 1,000th of his career, recording four goals, 17 assists, and 21 points.