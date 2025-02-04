Despite the loss to Detroit, Filip Chytil looks like the real deal for the Canucks

Filip Chytil, among the other additions, made his Vancouver Canucks debut on Sunday night in a losing effort against the Detroit Red Wings. But, even with the 5-3 overtime loss to Detroit, Chytil flashed the potential to become more than what the Canucks may have originally bargained for.

Chytil, 25, played a season-high 20:03 of ice time for the Canucks, registering three shots on goal, winning nine faceoffs out of 12 (75%), and scoring a key game-tying goal midway through the third period with a magical solo effort.

The most ice time Chytil had ever averaged in a full season with the New York Rangers was the 14:50 he averaged back in 2019-20, which included some power play time. Concussion issues have played a large part in slowing the Czech talisman's development, particularly when Chytil was limited to 10 regular season games for New York just a season ago.

But, with J.T. Miller going the other way in the Canucks trade, it looks as though Chytil is going to get every opportunity to grow on the fly and make up for lost time. Just two seasons ago, in 2022-23, Chytil scored 22 goals, 23 assists, and 45 points despite averaging only 14:41 and having just three of those goals and five of those points come on the power play.

With regular power play time, which is certainly on the table with the Canucks, the 25-year-old seems plenty capable of reaching 60 to 70 points annually as long as he stays on the ice. That is the kind of potential that made the Rangers draft Chytil 17th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

It is worth noting that Elias Pettersson, who is supposed to step up in the absence of Miller, had no points and one shot on goal in 18:59 in what was a hotly contested game between the Canucks and Red Wings.

Indeed, Pettersson had three assists in three games before that, but he also has one goal in 2025. Continued passive play from Pettersson means opportunity for Chytil, and the Canucks are not shying away from that.

Chytil took advantage in Game 1 of his Canucks tenure, and he'll have plenty of opportunities to repeat his early success going forward.