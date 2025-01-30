Dakota Joshua injury update: Canucks get big reinforcements

The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday that forward Dakota Joshua and defenceman Noah Juulsen have been activated from injured reserve, allowing them to play in Wednesday night's game against the Nashville Predators.

In corresponding transactions, forward Kiefer Sherwood was placed on injured reserve and forward Max Sasson was sent down to the AHL Abbotsford Canucks.

Joshua, 28, missed the last 11 games with a lower-body injury after making a late season debut following a battle with testicular cancer. The 6-foot-3 forward has two goals, two assists, and four points in 24 games this season after registering a personal-best 18 goals, 14 assists, and 32 points in 63 games last season.

Juulsen, 27, last played for the Canucks on Jan. 14 and missed the last six games with an undisclosed injury. He has not scored a goal or an assist in his 32 contests this season.

After missing Wednesday's contest, Sherwood will miss his third straight game due to injury. By being placed on injured reserve, the Canucks winger is required to miss a minimum of seven days, which could depend on if his being placed on injured reserve is retroactive.

Sasson, 24, managed two goals, four assists, and 6 points in 24 games for the Canucks this season but had played fewer than 10 minutes in five of his last seven games. He will receive more playing time with Abbotsford in the AHL as the Canucks continue to get healthier at other positions.

With Juulsen returning to the Canucks' lineup against the Predators, defenceman Elias Pettersson will sit as a healthy scratch.