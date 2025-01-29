Canucks Game 50 Preview vs. Predators: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

Suddenly winners of two straight, the Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) travel south to visit the hosting Nashville Predators (18-23-7) at Bridgestone Arena at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night. This will be the third and final meeting between these two teams this season; the Canucks previously suffered 5-3 and 3-0 regulation losses, respectively.

The surging Predators are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games, which also featured a five-game win streak. The Canucks, on the other hand, have been struggling, but they are also winners of two in a row. They will need to make it three if they want to continue this desperate push for a playoff spot.

Canucks Game Lineup

Danton Heinen - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Max Sasson - Teddy Blueger - Phil Di Giuseppe



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Elias Pettersson

Derek Forbort - Filip Hronek



Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Predators on Wednesday night. Demko, 29, has won just one of his last five starts and did not post a save percentage higher than .900 in any of them. He's 3-5-3 this season with a 3.47 GAA and a .867 save percentage.

Predators Game Lineup

Filip Forsberg - Steven Stamkos - Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist - Ryan O'Reilly - Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak - Fedor Svechkov - Zach L'Heureux

Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Colton Sissons



Roman Josi - Justin Barron

Adam Wilsby - Luke Schenn

Brady Skjei - Nick Blankenburg



Juuse Saros is confirmed to be the Predators' starting goalie against the Canucks on Wednesday night. Saros, 29, has allowed nine goals on the last 43 shots he's faced. The Finn is 11-19-6 this season with a 2.88 GAA, a .900 save percentage, and four shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Wednesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and FanDuel Sports Network South. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.