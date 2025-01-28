Canucks captain Quinn Hughes makes franchise history... again

After recording two primary assists in the Vancouver Canucks' 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night, Canucks captain Quinn Hughes set yet another franchise record whilst also establishing himself further in the NHL history books.

According to NHL Public Relations, Hughes is now the only defencemen in Canucks history with 100 - yes, 100 - multi-point games. Further to that point, Hughes is the seventh-fastest defencemen to log 100 multi-point games, trailing the likes of NHL legends like Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, Brian Leetch, Ray Bourque, and Denis Potvin. Oh, and that Cale Makar guy is pretty good, too.

Quinn Hughes became the first defenseman in @Canucks history to record 100 multi-point games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/twWP74k6lT pic.twitter.com/D8YPBax5Hu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2025

Some players Hughes beat to the 100 multi-point game mark include former Canucks defenceman Paul Reinhart and Hockey Hall of Famers Al MacInnis and Phil Housley.

With his two assists, Hughes has points in each of his last six games, including two goals and two assists in his last two games. Overall, the 25-year-old is up to 14 goals, 42 assists, and 56 points in 45 games this season with many more to come soon.

If Hughes can record 44 points over the final 32 games of the Canucks' regular season, he would reach the 100-point milestone for the first time in his young NHL career. The Canucks captain is currently on pace to finish the season with 24 goals, 73 assists, and 97 points.

Hughes, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, is a lock to be a finalist for the prestigious award once again, but who is to say the Hart Trophy is out of reach at this point?