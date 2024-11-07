Canucks Wrap: Injury updates galore as Quinn Hughes continues to dominate

In Thursday's edition of Canucks Wrap, we’ll be talking the latest Vancouver Canucks news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.



Canucks News

Eleven games into the 2024-25 regular season, and the Vancouver Canucks are still struggling to establish depth at any position, though injuries have played a large part in that. Just a few days and only one game after returning from the passing of his father, veteran defenseman Derek Forbort has suffered a lower-body injury, shelving him for the foreseeable future.

Forbort, 32, suffered an apparent leg injury in an awkward collision at Canucks practice on Monday, and head coach Rick Tocchet later revealed that Forbort will be out week-to-week. That will assuredly rule Forbort out for this road trip and at least slightly beyond that, in the best case.

Canucks blue liner Derek Forbort just can't catch a break at the moment



Speaking of Canucks defenders, captain Quinn Hughes is having another historical season as he continues to dominate the playing surface, night in and night out. After recording three assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the lowly Anaheim Ducks, Hughes became the third-fastest defenseman to reach 300 assists in NHL history. Who were the two fastest? Just some guys named Brian Leetch and Bobby Orr.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner is up to two goals, 10 assists, and 12 points in 11 games this season and is up to 45 goals, 300 assists, and 345 points in 376 career NHL regular season games.

To further put things in perspective, Hughes is now just 10 assists from matching the Canucks' all-time record for assists by a defenseman (310), which was set by the recently retired Alexander Edler in... 925 total games. We would like to think that Hughes can get 11 assists to get the record in fewer than 549 more games.