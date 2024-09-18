Alexander Edler signs deal in Vancouver to retire with Canucks
By Paul Taylor
Alexander Edler is coming home, at least for one day. As confirmed on Tuesday, he will sign a one-day deal in Vancouver so that he can officially retire as a member of the Canucks.
Edler will sign his one-day deal on Oct. 11. He will be honoured on the same day by the Canucks, in a pregame ceremony ahead of their clash with the Philadelphia Flyers.
The 38-year-old retires as one of the very best players to ever pull on a Canucks jersey, including being ranked fourth all-time by Hockey Reference. His 925 games and 409 points are both first all-time among team defencemen. (His games played are fourth overall, while his points total is the 12th-most all-time by a Canucks player.)
A giant in Vancouver
Edler played 15 seasons altogether in Vancouver between 2006-07 and 2020-21, and was part of two Presidents' Trophies teams. He helped the Canucks advance to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010-11, and overall had 38 points in 82 career playoff games.
Eventually, the 2004 third round draft pick moved on after being unable to agree an extension with the Canucks, played for two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings but unable to produce to the level he was accustomed to in Vancouver. He last suited up for the Kings in 2022-23, so the writing was on the wall that his time in the NHL was coming to an end.
Edler released a statement about his decision to retire with the Canucks. As per Sportsnet, he said: "I consider myself lucky to have started my career with such an outstanding organization, in this amazing city, with the best fans in the NHL. Finishing my NHL career where it all began is something very special for myself and my family."
The 2012 NHL All-Star also enjoyed success at the international level, winning Gold with Sweden at the 2013 and 2017 IIHF World Championships. He will long be remembered in Vancouver, and seems a shoe-in to eventually be inducted into the Cancucks' Ring of Honour.