Canucks blue liner Derek Forbort just can't catch a break at the moment

The Canucks signed Derek Forbort to essentially replace Ian Cole on the blue line. In fact, you could make the argument that Forbort represented an upgrade over what Cole previously offered to the Canucks.

Unfortunately for everyone concerned, Forbort has yet to get a true opportunity to display his defensive skills, toughness and leadership for the Canucks. As most fans are aware by now, he had to leave the team after playing just three regular season games, due to the passing of his father.

The 2010 15th overall draft pick eventually returned to play last Saturday night in San Jose, against the Sharks. The Canucks won 3-2 and the game doubled as the 500th appearance of his NHL career.

A potential injury setback

However, any potential positivity from that game soon disappeared, as Forbort was forced to leave practice early on Monday. As we wrote, he got shaken up during a drill and seemed to be favouring his leg as he came off the ice.

As a result of this incident, the 32-year-old did not practice on Tuesday and subsequently missed the 5-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Speaking to the media following practice, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said:

"Derek is being evaluated today. They evaluated him yesterday and he has to go and get evaluated again today."

With the details provided being so vague, this of course leads to the question of how serious Forbort's injury is and when is he likely to return? The answer is not known at the time of writing, but we will get at least some better idea between now and Thursday night's game in Los Angeles, against the Kings.

Canucks should take their time with Forbort

What we would say at this time, is that there is no need to rush the Duluth, Minnesota native back, and for several reasons. First, as much as he can help the team, they've been doing just fine without him in respect of getting positive results.

By extension, this takes the pressure off the Canucks to try and rush Forbort back from whatever his ailment is. Finally -- and most importantly -- there is no way of knowing how much the passing of his father has impacted him, and maybe this extra time without playing might help him on some level.

Taking everything into account, even if Forbort is given the all clear to face the Kings, we'd be tempted to sit him for the game anyway. Let him have some time to rest, before returning for the upcoming important six-game home stand, which begins at the weekend against the Edmonton Oilers.

To date, Forbort has produced one point, a -2 rating and five blocks, while averaging 16:30 of ice time in his four regular season games. Expect him to bounce back from the adversity he's been dealing with, and become a crucial component on the Canucks' blue line.

In other news, Dakota Joshua is finally set to return after dealing with testicular cancer. While Tocchet didn't want to commit per se, he did say there was a possibility Joshua might be an option for the game against the Kings.

