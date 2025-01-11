Canucks unsurprisingly headline the updated NHL trade board

Usually when it comes to rankings lists in sports, the general sentiment is that it's a case of 'the higher, the better'. For example, when Quinn Hughes was one of just seven players in Tier one of The Athletic's top 100 NHL trade value rankings earlier this season - a worthy position for the Vancouver Canucks captain.

However, there are sometimes also occasions when it doesn't pay to be ranked high. Which, unfortunately for the Canucks, is the case in another article by The Athletic that came out during the week. (Subscription required.)

NHL insider Chris Johnston unveiled his third trade board of the 2024-25 season, which includes the top 30 NHL players who are currently creating the biggest buzz, and most demand keeping an eye on as we edge ever closer to the Mar. 7 deadline. And wouldn't you know it, the Canucks have the top two players in the 3.0 edition of Johnston's exercise.

An ever-worsening feud in Vancouver

Of course it comes as no surprise to any Canucks fans, to discover that the two players in question are Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, who are ranked number one and two respectively. As speculation of their rift continues to do the rounds, recent reports indicate that the front office in Vancouver is now genuinely considering moving one of their two top-rated players.

We wrote on Wednesday, about how we refuse to believe Pettersson and Miller can't work out their differences for the good of the team, especially with both being alternate captains who should theoretically be setting a positive example. However, the suggestions of a potential move indeed seem very real, with one of the latest ones indicating the Boston Bruins are interested in a blockbuster trade involving either one of the Canucks' disgruntled employees.

In respect of who would be more likely to be moved, it depends on your perspective. For example, trading Pettersson would help the Canucks financially, with him only in the first season of an eight-year, $92.8 million deal and not really living up to the contract thus far.

In addition, Miller has a no-movement clause this season, unlike his fellow centre. On the flip side however, Pettersson has the higher ceiling than his teammate while also being five years younger, at 26.

Canucks duo head and shoulders above everyone else

To really highlight how elite Pettersson and Miller are compared to the rest of the 30 players on Johnston's trade board, consider their net offensive ratings of +12 and +10.8 respectively. For some context, the next-best offensive rating is the New York Islanders' Brock Nelson at +7.1, albeit he is ranked seventh overall by The Athletic.

The point in all of this is that you don't usually see one elite player from a team potentially being available for a mid-season trade, never mind two! And certainly not a team such as the Canucks, who are meant to be a contender for the playoffs and more.

In this respect, the Cancucks find themselves hanging onto a playoff spot ahead of Saturday's slate of NHL action, in eighth place in the Western Conference and with three other teams within three points. This is due to a terrible recent run of form in Vancouver, with only two wins in the past 11 games.

Now it should be noted, as we've written ad nauseam previously, that the fact the Canucks are actually in a playoff spot is impressive, given the ridiculous amount of adversity that have contended with this season. However, that adversity will go to new heights, if Pettersson or Miller do end up having to be traded.

Overall, the Canucks have the second-most players on Johnston's trade board among all NHL teams, with Nils Höglander at number 22 and Vincent Desharnais at number 29. The only team with more players on the board is the lowly San Jose Sharks with five, so draw whatever conclusions you want to from that ...

Recent Posts