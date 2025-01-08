Refusing to believe J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson can't resolve their issues

Okay, this is getting serious now - really serious. Despite the attempts of Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller to play down any rift and try to blame the media, it sure seems as if the Vancouver Canucks organisation believes the situation is a bad one which is only getting worse.

As per a report from Josh Yohe of The Athletic on Tuesday (subscription required), the New York Rangers apparently offered centre Mika Zibanejad to the Canucks earlier this season. The catch was that they wanted Miller in return, which was subsequently turned down.

However, that was then and this is now. As per Yohe's colleague Pierre LeBrun, league sources have confirmed that the Canucks are listening for offers from teams for both Miller and Pettersson, which only adds fuel to the fire of just how critical this entire situation is.

Now we don't think LeBrun's comments mean the Canucks want to move on from both players. Instead, we believe that this alludes to the organisation being so desperate to resolve the rift, that they don't care which of them leaves, just as long as someone goes. (And of course pending who they get the best offer for.)

Is it really THAT dire in Vancouver?!?!

However, we cannot accept that this situation is beyond saving. And before anyone makes the accusation of any basis given that this is a Canucks site, we don't support the team and as such, truly have no horse in this race.

This is more about looking objectively at a situation which has repeated itself time and time again over the years, whether it be in the NHL specifically or professional team sports as a whole. That is, that there have been numerous told (and untold) stories of teammates who just didn't like each other.

Now yes, we acknowledge there have been plenty of occasions where these scenarios have threatened to tear a team apart internally, resulting in players being traded elsewhere. However, there are also just as many times when fighting teammates have put their personal feelings aside for the good of the team, and even being able to go on and win championships. (A classic example being Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant back in the early 2000s, leading to winning NBA titles together with the Lakers.)

As much as the Canucks are struggling by last season's standards so far, this is also a team which has arguably dealt with more adversity than anyone else in the NHL so far this season. From injuries to key personnel, to bereavement and even a cancer diagnosis, there's been a lot for coach Rick Tocchet and his players to contend with.

Impressive mental fortitude by the Canucks

And yet, as of Wednesday morning the Canucks remain in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, despite all the aforementioned adversity. As we referenced on Monday, this alludes to a comment by Thomas Drance of The Athletic, that the team has a strong overall roster quality.

The reason for mentioning all of this, is that if and when the Canucks can finally get their roster healthy -- or at least as healthy as you can do given the rigours of an average NHL season -- this is a team which can play just as well as, if not better than, last season. Key to all this though, is Miller and Pettersson.

As two of the most talented players on the team (and in the NHL in general), they have the ability to take the level of play by the Canucks to a higher level. But of course this is dependant on the duo being prepared to work through their differences, for the good of team.

What better way to prove their claim that a mountain is being made out of a molehill by the media, than to convince the Canucks they don't need to trade either of them. Heck, as the two assistant captains on this team, they should be trying to lead by example anyway.

Ultimately, we can understand why the Canucks are at least considering moving one of their superstars, before the situation ruins the season and their playoff hopes. However, we refuse to believe that they can't grow up and resolve their issues, for the greater good in Vancouver.

