Canucks' Tyler Myers returns to practice following apparent lower-body injury

The Vancouver Canucks got as good injury news as they could have asked for on Monday, as veteran defenseman Tyler Myers has returned to the ice merely days after suffering what looked like a devastating lower-body injury.

Myers, 34, left the Canucks game against the Philadelphia Flyers after colliding with winger Joel Farabee, staying down on the ice for several moments clutching at his leg as team trainers tended to him from the playing surface.

Myers was eventually guided off the ice and to the bench by Canucks teammates J.T. Miller and Derek Forbort, bearing no weight on his leg as he hobbled down the tunnel and to the dressing room.

Fortunately, it looks like the worst-case scenario has been avoided for the Canucks, as the 6-foot-8 'Chaos Giraffe' has already hit the ice with his teammates.

Tyler Myers on the ice in Tampa Bay, Florida. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/rZxIhUdHQg — Canucks Insider (@CanucksInsider) October 14, 2024

Although it is currently unclear if or when Myers will return to the Canucks' lineup on this road trip, it is encouraging for fans, players, and coaching staff alike to see the top-four blueliner back on the ice skating and seemingly looking to be perfectly fine.

While Myers is out, look for other right-shot defensemen, like Vincent Desharnais and Noah Juulsen, to help fill the void on the bottom two defensive pairings.

The Canucks have away meetings with Tampa Bay, Florida, Philadelphia, and Chicago in the next eight days before returning home to host Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, so look for Myers to be back in the lineup very soon.