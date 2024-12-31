Canucks forward prospect makes a change, surprisingly switches agents

On Tuesday afternoon, PuckPedia revealed that top Vancouver Canucks forward prospect Arshdeep Bains, who has played 11 NHL games for the Canucks so far this season, has switched his representation.

It is worth noting that Bains, 23, is in the last year of the three-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Canucks on March 11, 2022, and will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

The former undrafted free agent was originally represented by Harkie Singh of Live Sports & Entertainment, but after making the switch, Bains is now represented by Daren Hermiston of Wasserman Hockey. Bains was previously Singh's only NHL client.

Why Bains might have changed agents

Building off the latter note, if Bains is looking to speed up contract negotiations or have a more reputable or knowledgeable agent carry those negotiations out on his behalf, finding a new agent certainly makes plenty of sense.

On the flip side of things, Bains has not played for the Canucks since Nov. 26, when he played just 7:10 of ice time in a 2-0 shutout win over the Boston Bruins. The 23-year-old has apparently fallen out of favor with the Canucks' NHL coaching staff, whereas Max Sasson, and now Phil Di Giuseppe, have taken his place.

If Bains would like to leave the Canucks and pursue a change of scenery for a better opportunity at playing NHL games, a more experienced agent, like Hermiston, would be a much greater help in facilitating that.

Hermiston's other NHL clients include Pittsburgh Penguins second-round pick Harrison Brunicke and undrafted Edmonton Oilers goalie Connor Ungar.

Bains has two goals, nine assists, and 11 points in 12 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks this season. The former Red Deer Rebels star is on pace to finish the 2024-25 AHL campaign with nine goals, 42 assists, and 51 points in 56 games; Bains scored his first NHL goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 26.