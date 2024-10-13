Canucks need long-range success from Arturs Silovs in more ways than one

Even before the Canucks started the 2024-25 regular season, it was clear they are a better team when Thatcher Demko is healthy and playing. Irrespective, after two games this point has only been reinforced by allowing nine combined goals and going 0-0-2; with both contests at home no less.

Artūrs Šilovs and Kevin Lankinen started the first and second games, in the 6-5 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames and the 3-2 shootout defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers respectively. Of the two, Šilovs undoubtedly performed worse in allowing six goals on 26 shots.

Šilovs' six goals and .769 save percentage were both career worsts, for both the regular season and playoffs combined. Yes, it's only one game, but this is not the type of form the Canucks expected or indeed needed from him as they continue to navigate there way through a still undetermined period of time without the injured Demko.

There was also plenty of surprise about just how bad the 23-year-old looked, following an encouraging training camp and preseason. He stopped all 16 shots he faced at the end of training camp team scrimmage, while producing a .917 save percentage and 2.26 Goals Against Average (GAA) in three preseason appearances.

A significant flaw in Šilovs' game

The thing is though, for as much potential and encouraging moments Šilovs has shown in his early NHL career -- particularly during last season's playoffs -- he still has an overall save percentage below .900 up to this stage. Further, while some may point to him only starting 20 games thus far, including 10 in the playoffs, this is still big enough of a sample size to note a worrying flaw in his game.

More specifically, as per Noah Strang of the Daily Hive, the Latvia native has a significant issue dealing with shots from long range. For example, Strang notes that he had a .895 save percentage on long-distance shots during last season's playoffs, which was considerably below the .965 NHL average for goalies in that same situation.

This weakness continued to rear its ugly head throughout the 2024-25 home opener against the Flames. This is clearly something which cannot continue to be an issue, if Šilovs is to have a long and prosperous playing career in Vancouver.

For what it's worth, the 2019 sixth round draft pick has not tried to hide from the issue, discussing it following practice on Thursday. As per Strang, he said:

"There (are) some things I have to maybe do better. (Shots through) traffic would have to be a little bit better."

Now some might wish to claim this wouldn't be as much of a concern, if Thatcher was playing. However, while this would mean Šilovs would not be asked to carry the load as much, we would argue this is an issue he needs to get resolved regardless; it's just a case of it being a more urgent need, due to the current challenges with the Canucks' goalie position sans Demko.

Canucks showing little concern officially

Interestingly, the Canucks don't seem too worried about Šilovs' problems with long-range shots. As per Steve Ewen of The Province, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said all goalies have games like the one he did on Wednesday night, when his poor overall game saw the Canucks give up 3-0 and 4-1 leads to ultimately only claim one point.

Šilovs echoed his coach's comments when discussing the 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames. As per Ewen, he said:

"I mean, games like this happen. You know it’s a long season, so you have to keep moving forward."

Now yes, the young goalie and his coach are correct in a general sense, but when the issue with long-range shots is already a recurring theme so early into you NHL career, you can't just sweep it under the rug (ice).

Issue being looked at

In fairness, Tocchet did say the Canucks are attempting to fix the problem with Šilovs. As per Strang, he said:

"That’s something he’s continuing to work on. We’ll work on that sort of stuff."

In general, the Canucks retain confidence in the Latvian international goaltender. As per Ewen, Tocchet said:

"You just come to practice (the) next day and you work on your game. He’s fine. We’ve put him in tough spots and he’s responded. I’m not worried about him."

With this being the case at least officially, you would expect Šilovs to start one of the next two games on the road, versus either the Tampa Bay Lightning or Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers respectively. However, which game the Canucks put him between the pipes, could allude more to their true confidence in him.

In any event, it's important for Šilovs to go out and perform well in his next game, especially when dealing with shots from long range. Anything else, and concern about him will only manifest further and have the Canucks wondering about how long they wait, before needing to reevaluating their goalie situation.

