Arturs Silovs serves notice to the Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks started their preseason schedule on Tuesday night, with a home game against the Seattle Kraken. There was plenty to like in a competitive clash with their rivals from just South of the border, as they went on to win 3-1.

Perhaps chief among the things to like in the game, was the performance of Artūrs Šilovs between the pipes. He stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced on the night, including helping hold the Kraken scoreless on two power play opportunities.

When it was all said and done, Šilovs was awarded the game's First Star. It might only be the preseason, but he's certainly making an early case to be the starter in net when the Canucks begin their regular season on Oct. 9, at home to the Calgary Flames.

Šilovs embracing the challenge

With Thatcher Demko's status still unclear at this stage, Šilovs and Kevin Lankinen will be relied upon in the crease until further notice. In the case of Silovs specifically, he is certainly embracing this challenge and looks ready to step up during the absence of Demko.

The 23-year-old discussed the 3-1 win with the media, but preferred to focus on the team as a whole rather than his own individual performance. As per Lindsey Horsting of NHL.com, he said: "It felt great. It was amazing to play our first game at home, especially the crowd, it's (a) fantastic energy all around, so I think that helped us a lot to perform better."

It was left to Canucks coach Rich Tocchet, to talk to the media about Šilovs' excellent play on the night. As per Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre, he said: " ... Silovs played really well. (He was) very calm. There were some breakdowns and he was right there. He just doesn’t get rattled. I really enjoy that."

Šilovs keeps Canucks in the game early

Šilovs looked particularly strong during the opening 20 minutes, when his teammates were sloppy with the puck. However, he was there to make some crucial stops to keep the score at 0-0, before Nils Hoglander gave the Canucks the lead with 3:25 remaining in the first period.

One of the best things about the 2019 sixth round draft pick, is his mentality regardless of the circumstances, always determined to give it 100 percent. He said: "I mean, you have to perform. It doesn’t matter which game you play ... you do your best that you can."

Šilovs had previously shown this during the Canucks' scrimmage at the end of training camp on Sunday, when he saved all 16 shots he faced. Even with five more preseason games to go, he's already serving notice of his intent to carry the load as the main man in net.

