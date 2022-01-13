Canucks miss out on underwhelming David Jiricek trade

The David Jiricek sweepstakes are finally over, and the Vancouver Canucks are losers, if they were ever after the prized young defenseman in the first place.

On Saturday afternoon, the Columbus Blue Jackets traded Jiricek and a fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Wild for defenseman Daemon Hunt, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 third-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2027 fourth-round pick, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli and Daily Faceoff. The trade return has not yet been officially confirmed by either team.

Hunt, 22, is a former third-round pick drafted 65th overall in the 2020 NHL draft who has only 13 total NHL games under his belt. Hunt has been a solid producer during his time in the AHL, putting up six goals, 39 assists, and 45 points in 125 career AHL games.

Could or should the Canucks have matched the David Jiricek trade?

A prospect equivalent to Hunt within the Canucks organization would probably be a player like Elias Pettersson--the defenseman--or a guy like Sawyer Minio. But even then, would it be wise for the Canucks pony up all those draft picks for a talented but unproven player like Jiricek?

We have talked to great lengths about how dire the cap space situation is in Vancouver and how the Canucks are leaving roster spots open because they cannot afford to call up injury replacements. In this sense, the Canucks need to make good use of those draft picks and add talented young players who can contribute on cheap, entry-level contracts. While Jiricek would offer that, his timer is already ticking, and you sacrifice multiple dart throws for one dart throw.

The Canucks have promising NCAA defender Tom Willander, drafted 11th overall in 2023, on the come-up, and it is possible he makes his way to the NHL in two or three years.

To be clear, the Canucks should have been in on Jiricek, and the upside and immediate relief would have been too great to pass up on. On the other hand, there are real, valid reasons to avoid such a blockbuster trade. Developing Jiricek and getting the best out of him is now Minnesota's task.