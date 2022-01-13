Canucks trade candidate Nils Hoglander does little in potential audition

Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander was reported to be a subject of trade interest around the NHL ahead of Friday afternoon's Canucks game, but a potential audition for teams did not go according to plan.

Hoglander, 24, had come into Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with three straight games with under 10 minutes of ice time. Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet decided it was time for a fourth. All in all, Hoglander recorded just nine shifts for a total of 6:28. Ouch.

The 2019 second-round pick finally burst onto the scene last season, scoring 24 goals, 12 assists, and 36 points in 80 games whilst averaging 12:06 of ice time a game. The difference between this year and last year, however, is that Hoglander is scoring at an 8.7% clip, down from the 20% he was shooting last season. And now, more than ever, it is clear that Tocchet does not trust Hoglander to play meaningful hockey and does not want him on the ice.

Next steps for Nils Hoglander and the Canucks

With only 12 healthy forwards on the roster, Tocchet is limited to the tools Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin is providing him with. One way or another, that includes Hoglander. Allvin is trying desperately to avoid utilizing LTIR, so although injured players like J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko, and Derek Forbort are all on injured reserve, the Canucks do not have enough cap space to continually summon reinforcements from the AHL.

That is why Arshdeep Bains, who could be playing over Hoglander, is playing in the AHL with Mark Friedman providing the Canucks with a healthy body on defense. Hoglander is not waivers-exempt, so until the Canucks trade him or get healthy enough to send players down, he will continue playing for Tocchet.

Any hockey player playing in the NHL can vouch for themselves; pro athletes always want to be playing. Hoglander cannot feel good about taking a total of nine shifts in a three-period hockey game or playing fewer than 10 minutes every night. If it continues for a long period of time, the Canucks risk turning the situation with Hoglander into a toxic one. That could turn a mediocre season sour quickly.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported that the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets all have trade interest in Hoglander, who signed a three-year, $9 million contract extension on Oct. 6.