Report: Canucks' Nils Hoglander generating trade interest around the NHL

According to a report, 24-year-old Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander is beginning to generate a decent amount of trade interest around the NHL. The skilled Hoglander has two goals, three assists, and five points in 21 games this season but has not scored a point in his last 11 games.

Additionally, Hoglander has played fewer than 10 minutes of ice time in each of his last three games for the Canucks and appears to be falling out of favor with head coach Rick Tocchet once again. With only 12 healthy forwards on the roster, however, Tocchet is locked in with the roster he has been given by general manager Patrik Allvin.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported on Friday that Hoglander is "generating interest" on the trade market. Weekes also added that the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets are among the teams who have "explored" the possibility of adding Hoglander to their ranks.

Assessing Canucks trade partners

The Penguins got a good look at Hoglander in action for the Canucks in Wednesday's dramatic 5-4 win over Vancouver. Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has been traveling around from arena to arena lately, having been spotted in Philadelphia and Detroit, among other cities.

In a vacuum, it is worth noting that Dubas is Hockey Canada's director of player personnel for the upcoming Four Nations tournament, though it is obvious he will not be scouting Hoglander to add to his crew there. The Penguins recently made a hockey trade with the Nashville Predators, bringing in former first-round pick Phil Tomasino to give him a clean slate in a new environment.

Elsewhere in the Metropolitan Division, the Columbus Blue Jackets are said to be shopping David Jiricek, the No. 6 overall pick from the 2022 draft. With Filip Hronek now injured for the foreseeable future, it would make sense for the Canucks to target a talented right-shot defensemen that they can also develop. Jiricek already has some NHL experience, so there is at least a reasonable fit on paper there.