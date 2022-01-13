Should Vancouver Canucks swing big trade for David Jiricek?

It has been well publicized, especially in the wake of the injury to Derek Forbort, that the Vancouver Canucks need to try and make an upgrade on defense, particularly on the right side. What better way to do that in the short and long-term than to swing big and trade for Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek?

Jiricek, 20, was selected sixth overall in the 2020 draft and has been up and down to start his pro career in North America. The standout Czech defender played four NHL games in 2022-23, 43 games in 2023-24, and only six so far this year. At the AHL level, though, Jiricek played 55 games in 2022-23, 29 games last year, and two and counting this year.

The former top draft pick is currently in the AHL and scored a goal and an assist in the Cleveland Monsters' 6-5 overtime win against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday. So why would the Canucks be interested in trading for an NHL tweener that a struggling franchise like Columbus isn't using?

How David Jiricek fits the Canucks

First, we can already establish that head coach Rick Tocchet and the Canucks do not trust third-pair defensemen Vincent Desharnais and Noah Juulsen to play big minutes. That is why Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek each average north of 23 minutes of ice time per game, while Desharnais and Juulsen each average fewer than 15 minutes.

If the Canucks are going to give defenders limited minutes, they can be more productive by doing so to develop a young player, such as Jiricek.

Further to this point, the Canucks also have 2023 No. 11 overall pick Tom Willander in the wings, though he's still only 19 years old and has yet to play a full season of professional hockey in North America or Sweden. When the time comes, and if everything works out, he and Jiricek will anchor a strong, deep Canucks blueline.

As for a potential trade package, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Blue Jackets are looking for "...a similar young player. Maybe someone who hasn’t ‘popped’ yet," in exchange for Jiricek. While the Canucks do not have a ton of young players with Jiricek's pedigree, they could sacrifice a promising winger in Jonathan Lekkerimäki to address an organizational need.

It's possible that Nils Hoglander, who bounces around the Canucks' lineup, could do better with a change of scenery, though the Blue Jackets would likely ask for more than just Hoglander alone in exchange for Jiricek.

Because Jiricek is still on his entry-level contract, it is just another creative way the Canucks can upgrade the team, now and in the future, without compromising a testy salary cap situation.