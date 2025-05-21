Canucks lose out on top NHL assistant coach

Former Philadelphia Flyers associate coach and interim head coach Brad Shaw has chosen his next destination, and it's not the Vancouver Canucks to be part of new head coach Adam Foote's coaching staff.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Shaw, 61, will be joining former Toronto Maple Leafs bench boss Sheldon Keefe as an assistant coach on the New Jersey Devils, swapping the Flyers out for a Metropolitan Division rival.

The Canucks have yet to name any assistant coaches hired as additions to Foote's new coaching staff. One potential option who still remains is Ryan McGill, a penalty kill and defense coach whom the Devils recently dismissed and, now, replaced with Shaw.

During his time in Philadelphia, Shaw was responsible for overseeing the Flyers' penalty kill and defencemen, and has largely been credited with developing players like Jamie Drysdale and Cam York and saving the careers of veterans Rasmus Ristolainen and Travis Sanheim.

While the Canucks already have multiple established defencemen, it wouldn't have hurt to have Shaw aboard to teach youngsters like Tom Willander, Victor Mancini, Elias Pettersson, and Kirill Kudryavtsev.

If Shaw was on the Canucks' radar at all, they will now be forced to pivot to other options this hiring cycle, including McGill, if they want to move quickly and have their staff set for next season.