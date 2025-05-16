Canucks could bring back former coach to help Adam Foote

New Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote has the opportunity to build his own coaching staff from scratch, and one highly intriguing name just became available.

That name is none other than former Philadelphia Flyers interim head coach Brad Shaw, who, according to multiple reports, is not returning to Philly after coming in second to Rick Tocchet for the vacant head coaching position there.

Shaw, 61, spent three years with the Flyers as their associate coach before taking over for former Canucks head coach John Tortorella, who was fired by Philadelphia on March 27.

Shaw, too, has ties to the Canucks, having served as an assistant coach to Travis Green in the 2021-22 season

The Canucks are looking to add two coaches to Foote's coaching staff, with Foote interested in adding one offensive and one defensive-minded coach. Shaw, of course, worked with the Flyers' defensemen during his tenure there, gaining notoriety as the savant who seemingly saved Rasmus Ristolainen's NHL career and resurrecting Travis Sanheim from the worst year of his career.

Plus, players like Cam York, Egor Zamula, and Nick Seeler became NHL regulars under Shaw's watch in Philly.

It remains to be seen whether Shaw covets a head coaching position around the NHL, especially considering he's only getting older in age. St. Louis Blues reporter Andy Strickland noted Thursday that "a number of team [sic] have interest in Shaw who is regarded as one of the top assistant coaches in the NHL."

Having been part of a coaching change in his lone year in Vancouver, Shaw likely understands the volatility of the Canucks. If Foote falters, he could again have the opportunity to lead a club as an interim head coach, then go for the gusto and take the position permanently later on.

But, by the sounds of it, Shaw will be able to hand-pick his next destination.