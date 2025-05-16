Canucks finally signed Tom Willander, but what was the holdup?

The Vancouver Canucks finally signed top defence prospect Tom Willander to a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday worth $2.85 million ($950k AAV), ending a several-week period of negotiations for a deal that is normally completed virtually instantaneously.

Willander's case with the Canucks was different, but why?

Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal had previously reported that Willander, his camp, and the Canucks were roughly $200k apart, which typically shows up in performance bonuses over the course of the three-year contract.

Willander will have a $855k base salary in all three years and will receive a $95k signing bonus in all three years, but the performance bonuses incrementally increase.

Willander's performance bonuses are worth $500k, $900k, and $1 million, respectively, with the number increasing year over year.

Agent Todd Diamond joined Dhaliwal's "Donnie and Dhali" show Thursday to discuss his client's contract with the Canucks and the negotiation process, which took much longer than he had anticipated.

"If you would've asked me from the outset if I thought it would take that long, never in a million years would I think that it would go to the middle of May. Usually these deals for players of Tom's caliber are pretty cut and dry. It's, you know, 24 to 72 hours. It is what it is," Diamond said Thursday. "At the end, the separation was a small amount of money, but that's what happens when you're dealing in a very tight band of a kept bonus system. On the outside, it may seem like a small amount, but when you're in the trenches, it's pretty meaningful.

"Tom is very happy. I'm happy for him and his family. Most importantly, it gives him some focus for next season to begin his training. He knows where he's going and what he needs to do to prepare and be ready, so, for that, we're grateful. He's already at the rink in the gym preparing as best he can."